Confused about transit changes – I confess I am

Here are the new service changes for South Okanagan-Similkameen, effective September 3:

NEW Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna: Two round trips at commuter times every weekday with two additional midday trips on Mondays. Fares: $5 per trip. Monthly passes available.

60 Kelowna/Osoyoos – Discontinued and replaced with route 70.

50 Penticton/Princeton – Trips to better connect with new route 70.

40 Osoyoos/Penticton – Two round trips added on Mondays. Fixed routing in Penticton and Oliver. Bus stop moved to Kaleden Fire Hall