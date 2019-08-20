Confused about transit changes – I confess I am

Here are the new service changes for South Okanagan-Similkameen, effective September 3:
- NEW Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna:
- Two round trips at commuter times every weekday with two additional midday trips on Mondays.
- Fares: $5 per trip. Monthly passes available.
- 60 Kelowna/Osoyoos – Discontinued and replaced with route 70.
- 50 Penticton/Princeton – Trips to better connect with new route 70.
- 40 Osoyoos/Penticton – Two round trips added on Mondays. Fixed routing in Penticton and Oliver. Bus stop moved to Kaleden Fire Hall
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
Not very clear at all – does # 40 connect with #70 to give coverage Osoyoos to Kelowna. Clearly states about connection between #50 and #70 – bad press release???
Lynne Thompson says
Hmmmm. so Routes 50 and 60 become Route 70, leaving Route 40 the same? Whoops Route 50 also stays the same. Now about the commuter times, will they change to meet up with the new Route 70? Okay now Route 70 has two additional trips on Monday, and Route 40 has two round trips added on Monday, am I right so far? Now the two additional Route 70 trips are round trips on Mondays at midday? I am thinking they would be round trips, they would not be one way would they? It is great we have a Transit system, but could they make it a little clearer for this citizen.