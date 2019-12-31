Condolences

Obituary

In Loving Memory

Isaltina (Tina) Simoes

August 2, 1945- December 28, 2019

Remembering a beautiful soul, Tina, who left us way too soon. Tina sadly passed away suddenly at the age of 74 years young on December 28th, 2019.

We will always remember her as a kind and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who’s love was endless and abounding. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jose, her son Frank (Maria), her daughter Cristina (Erwin), her granddaughters, Amanda (Mike), Kristin (Trevor), Michelle, Emilee, and Kaylee, her grandson, Joshua (Jayda), and her great-granddaughter, Alexa.

Tina was born on August 2nd, 1945 in Angra do Heroismo, Terceira, Portugal. She met her handsome Jose in 1963 and after dating for 3 years, they were married on April 17th, 1966. In February, 1968, their first child, Frank was born and very soon after, that same year in December, they welcomed their daughter, Cristina. With hopes of making a better life for themselves and their children, they decided to move to Canada, and settled in Oliver in 1970 and have remained here ever since.

Tina was passionate about her family and friends, singing and playing music, cooking and baking her many sweet and savoury specialities. She always made time to listen and support people in need. Tina was active in many church activities over the many years– especially those that involved singing and playing her guitar. She was truly one of a kind!

Her pride and joy were her five beautiful granddaughters, one handsome grandson and her spunky great-granddaughter, Alexa – who likely reminded her of herself. She had a contagious laugh and sparkly personality that will be sorely missed.

Tina, you will be in our hearts and souls forever.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday January 4, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church followed by a reception in the church lower hall.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com