Condolences to the family

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of William (Bill) Arthur Shaw Taylor on Saturday November 16, 2019 at the age of 73.

Bill will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife Joan Bush Taylor and sons, Bill and John (Loretta), as well as his grandchildren Rachel, William, Mathew, Joshua, Christian and Mitchell, stepson Will (Katie) and grand stepson Lincoln. Also left to mourn are his siblings Judy Korol (Glenn), Bob (Darleen), Ken (Ann), Donna Rinfret and numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

He was predeceased by his first wife Kathy, father William Arthur Taylor and mother Frances Marian Taylor Humberstone.

Bill started his career as an auto body technician in Oliver before going back to logging with his dad. He later worked as a power lineman for BC Tel, West Kootenay and Fortis which rounded out his career.

Bill was President of Minor Hockey in Oliver for many years as well as coaching his son’s teams and playing hockey himself. He was an avid fisherman, loved tying flys as well as teaching fly tying in later years.

Bill and Joan enjoyed Rv’ing and also enjoyed many trips during their married life. Bill also enjoyed accompanying Joan on many photography shoots to such interesting locations as Wyoming, Montana, Alaska, Arizona and many others where they made some wonderful lifelong friends.

A remembrance service will be held at the Oliver Community Centre at 6359 Park Dr. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM.