Condolences to the family of Yvonne Power

It breaks our heart to announce the passing of our Mom, Yvonne Power (Girard). She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on June 13th, 2019 at the age of 96.

Right up to the day she passed she kept herself busy doing her word search, knitting pot holders, playing cards and bingo with her many friends who I am sure, will miss her very much. As for us, the family, we are torn apart and grateful at the same time…

Mom’s life, although not without its struggles, was a life well lived, she lived on her own terms and passed as she had wished; quietly in her sleep after a full day with her friends. We will all celebrate and miss her very much.

She is survived by her children Marcel Girard, Jeannette (Jack) Vegt, Anita Miotto and Suzanne (Andy) Watson. Her stepchildren Tim (Allison) Power, Jim (Joanne) Power, Dan (Linda) Power, Sheila (Mike) DeGiano and Mike (Karen) Power. Between the two families, she was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 26 (and counting!) great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her last remaining sibling, Lorne Gauvin.

She will also be missed dearly by all the staff and friends at the Concorde. We consider all these people her “local family” and are thankful for all that they have done for her. She was predeceased by her husband Robert (Bob) Girard in 1987 and her 2nd husband, Gerard Alexander (Alex) Power in 1999 and her daughter, Louise Behl in 2018.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Ann’s Parish, 1298 Main St, in Penticton on Wednesday, June 26th at 10:00 am. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice.

