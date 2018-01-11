Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Lucy Marie Grimard

April 21, 1926 – January 9, 2018

On Tuesday, January 9, 2018, Mrs. Lucy Marie Grimard of Osoyoos passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 91 years. She was born on April 21, 1926 in Albertville, Saskatchewan and had a long happy life with family, friends and faith. Lucy taught Sunday School for many years and helped frail and old seniors in nursing homes from Victoria to Oliver.

She was a loving mother to four children: Diane (Ron), George, David and Norman (Darlene). They blessed her with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lucy was predeceased by her husband Oscar Grimard in 2000 and her son George Grimard in 2015. She loved fishing, camping and crocheting. “Lucy will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She is our angel up in Heaven praying for us everyday. Love from all your family and friends.”

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Freemasons Cancer Car Program.

Prayers will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 12, 2018 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Osoyoos, BC

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 13, 2018 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Osoyoos, BC followed by a reception hosted by the CWL in the church lower hall. Cremation will follow the mass with an urn interment in Prudhomme, SK at a later date.

