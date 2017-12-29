Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late Phyllis Elaine Collen

March 7, 1925 – December 21, 2017

On Thursday, December 21, 2017, Mrs. Phyllis Elaine Collen of Oliver passed away peacefully at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 92 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Bill Collen and infant son Thomas.

Phyllis will be fondly remembered by her daughter Elaine (Wayne), son Edward (Karen) and daughter Margaret (Bob); grandchildren Kirsten (Brian), Kris, Elyssa (Brian) and Jared as well as great-grandchildren Callie, Rory and Svea.

In her younger years, Phyllis worked at McGavin’s Bakery in Vancouver and the Oliver Post office.

Phyllis enjoyed travelling with Bill through Canada and the United States in their motor home.

She was a lifetime member of the Oliver Royal Purple (admitted in 1956) and volunteered with Job’s Daughters. Phyllis also bowled in a ladies bowling league in Oliver for many years.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday January 13, 2018 at the Oliver United Church followed by a reception in the church lower hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted for a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com