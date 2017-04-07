Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late Leona Florence Tugwell

May 10, 1929 – April 1, 2017

On Saturday April 1, 2017, Mrs. Leona Florence Tugwell of Oliver passed away peacefully at the McKinney Place Extended Care Unit at the age of 87 years.

She was predeceased by her parents Frederick Jago; mother Alice Sharland; stepfather William Sharland; first husband Archie Mingo; daughter Marilyn; second husband Bernard Tugwell; brothers Fred and Ron and sisters June and Marg.

Leona will be fondly remembered by her loving family including daughters April (Fred) Madill, Betty (Dave) Hanley, Margaret (Tom) Surette and Wendy (Dave) Dalby; grandchildren Brad (Kelly) Hanley, Scott (Kathy) Hanley, Jeff (Lonni) Hanley, Michelle Madill, Sheri Madill, Cindy (Dave) Lucato, Jasun Surette, Nat Surette, Jennifer (Tim) Dickey, Kimberly Hobbs (Matt Barker), Cory (Jenna Ann) Hobbs and Bryce Hobbs; great-grandchildren Kara, Riley, Kyra, Alysha, Colin, Avery, Daniella, Xavier, Brooklynn, Teaghan, Theo and Shelby; her favourite companion, Babe the cat as well as many extended family and friends.

Leona loved gardening, reading books and going for walks.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

