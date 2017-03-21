Condolences to the family

Cliford Antypowich

September 5, 1945 – March 18, 2017

On Saturday, March 18, 2017, Cliford Antypowich passed away peacefully at Sunnybank Centre at the age of 71 years.

Clif will be fondly remembered by his loving family including his wife Joyce; daughters Karry Ann and Alta (Mark); grandson Dathan; granddaughters Bobbi (Matt), Breta (Rey), Casey and Anna-Joy; sister Shirley (Ben); brother Lloyd (Gloria) and families as well as many dear friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caring staff at Sunnybank Centre where Clif resided for three years. Your kindness has been appreciated over the years.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday March 25, 2017 at the Oliver Community Centre followed by a reception. Interment and committal at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery will follow the reception.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos.