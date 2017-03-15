Condolences to the family

Brian Thomas Davies

December 7, 1948 – February 25, 2017

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Thomas Davies. He passed away at the age of 68 at the Kelowna General Hospital after a brief yet extremely aggressive battle with cancer.

He is predeceased by his parents Albert and Anne Davies, brother Bruce and brother in-law Bob. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Gloria (Baril), his three daughters Lisa (Brian), Carla (Scott), Dawn (Scott), six grandchildren Jordan, Shayleen, Sarah, Owen, Adam, Hannah, siblings Don, Diane, Brenda and sister in-law Heather as well as countless other family members.

Born in Brandon MB his family relocated to B.C. in 1956 where he was mostly raised in Port Coquitlam. In September of 1969 he married Gloria and moved to Maple Ridge to start his family.

In October of 1969 he began working for Esco Ltd a steel foundry located in Port Coquitlam where he continued his career of 37 years, retiring in December of 2006 as a crane operator. Brian always worked towards ensuring his retirement plans would come to fruition. He retired at the age of 58 and as planned two years later he and Gloria relocated to Oliver. Brian developed a passion for the game of golf and in 2009 became a member at Fairview Mountain Golf and Country Club.

Brian was the true definition of a family man who always put his family first. He will be greatly missed by us all.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Oliver, Penticton, and Kelowna Hospitals as well as the Kelowna Cancer Clinic and the Red Cross. Also, a very special thank-you to Dr. Yves Thomas, Palliative Nurses Lisa and Ashley and Aron at the Everdon Rust Funeral Services & Cremation.

Cremation took place in Kelowna on Wednesday, March 1st with immediate family.

The family will be holding the following Farewells for Brian

March 25, 2017 Golden Eagle Golf Club in Pitt Meadows from 1:00pm – 4:00pm

April 7, 2017 Fairview Mountain Golf and Country Club in Oliver from 4:00pm – 6:30pm

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the BC Cancer Society.