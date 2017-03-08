Condolences to the family

Gary Boake

October 11, 1936 – February 26, 2017

At the age of 80 years, Gary passed away peacefully, after a long battle with mental illness. He is predeceased by his father Nelson, mother Helen, brother Edward, and son Michael. He is survived by his son Jim Boake from Red Deer, son Tom (Carolyn) Boake from Kamloops, and his daughter Angie Boake of Vernon, 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild, and countless other family members.

Gary and his wife Jackie (Hamilton) raised their family on an orchard in Oliver, initially next door to his father’s turkey farm, then on road 2A. He was tireless spending time with his kids, teaching them how to run and maintain farm equipment, tend to animals, maintain fruit trees, swim, skate, shoot, tobaggan, fish, read, drive and have fun. He was sometimes referred to fondly as a smile and a rib cage. His kindness, gentleness and patience earned him favourite Uncle status, and he is fondly remembered from his time coaching hockey when the Oliver arena was new.

His productive happy life was shortened profoundly with the onset of mental illness in the mid 70’s, and it is with gratitude that he now rests in peace.

A very special thank-you to Dr. Devries, Mariposa Gardens, the residents of the community who treated him with kindness, and most especially to Country Squire in Osoyoos for giving him a home that he loved.