Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late Maila Mirjam Anderson

September 11, 1934 – December 21, 2017

On Thursday, December 21, 2017, Mrs. Maila Mirjam Anderson of Oliver passed away unexpectedly at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 83 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond in 2003 and her eldest brother Mauno earlier in 2017.

Maila will be fondly remembered by her loving family including children Maida of Spain, Ann (Lyle), Tami, Danny (Joan), Liisa (Steve) and Eric (Diane); her sisters Maira and Maija; brother Eric as well as eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous relatives in Finland.

Maila was mostly a stay at home Mom except for a short career working at the packinghouses in Oliver and Osoyoos.

Maila loved to camp and travel with her husband and family. She loved to go camping with her husband Ray in their camper van and later with her family; she especially loved to sit around the campfire and loved listening to the stories and all the shared laugher. She enjoyed a trip across Canada with Ray and their trips abroad to Finland, Spain, and Russia. In recent years she travelled to Florida and Mexico with her family. In 2014 she was so happy to share a very special trip to Finland with all of her daughters. Maila was looking forward to a trip to Mexico in February with her family.

Maila was a proud member of the Order of the Royal Purple in Oliver and just received her 50 Year Pin at their recent Christmas dinner. She also enjoyed volunteering at the local food bank.

Maila enjoyed attending church as a young girl in Sotkamo, Finland with her grandfather and when able, she attended the Oliver Alliance Church.

Maila thoroughly enjoyed making quilts for each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She became a very accomplished cook and loved cooking for her family. Maila also found much enjoyment knitting, crocheting, reading and doing word search puzzles. She had a great sense of humour and loved to share laughter with her family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. J. R. Dimma, Dr. C. Rooke and Dr. K. Hill for the excellent care they provided Mom over the years. We would also like to thank the staff at SOGH for the great care they provided to our Mom, especially Chris. Lastly, we would like to thank the Home Support workers that faithfully cared for Mom every day.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Oliver Alliance Church followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Elks & Royal Purple Fund for Children, Suite 100, 2629 – 29th Avenue, Regina, SK, S4S 2N9.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com