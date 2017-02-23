Condolences to the family

Esther Blidook

May 4, 1922 – February 18, 2017

Passed away peacefully at McKinney Place on Saturday February 18, 2017.

She is survived by her son Ken (Gail), her son Gary (Shirley), her daughter, Cathy (James), her son Don, and her brother John Carlson as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband George, her son Ric and her daughter Jean.

Esther Carlson was born in Vancouver May 4, 1922 and moved with her family to Oliver as a teenager where she graduated from Oliver high school.

She met and married her husband George Blidook in 1941.

She worked for many years in the Mac and Fitz and the Co-op packing houses as well as raising her six children.

The family sends a big thank you to all the excellent nurses and staff at McKinney Place for their wonderful loving care of our Mom and Grandmother during her stay.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be planned for spring and announced at a later date.