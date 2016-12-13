Condolences to the family

Ken Ziebart

November 30, 1951 – December 11, 2016

On December 11, 2016, Mr. Kenneth James Ziebart of Osoyoos passed away peacefully with his loving, devoted sister Bev by his side after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 65 years.

Predeceased by his father John in 1980 and wife Carole in 2010.

Ken will be fondly remembered by his loving family including his beloved and devoted wife Kathy; children Tracy Poulin (Christopher), Theresa Ziebart (Daniel) and Ryan Ziebart (Denise); grandchildren Luke, Conor, Luis, Layla, Natalie and Caitlyn; stepchildren Ryan Luckey (Jennifer) and Lisa Thuncher (Glen); step-grandchildren Lola, Travis and Samantha; mother Marion Ziebart; siblings Debbie Jeske, Beverly Elo, Cathy Burger, Sharon Ziebart, Tim Ziebart, Craig Ziebart, Chrisandra Dahlside as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Over the years, Ken worked for BC Tree Fruits Packing House, Haynes Packing House, was a self employed orchardist, BC Crop Insurance and was then self employed again selling crop insurance.

Ken loved to travel, especially cruises and enjoyed many cruises to Mexico, Europe, Tahiti, Caribbean and Hawaii but Maui held a special place in Ken’s heart. His passion was golf. He was a member for many years at Fairview Mountain Golf Course and he loved his annual golf trips with his buds.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday December 16, 2016 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery. A reception at Fairview Mountain Golf Course will follow the interment.