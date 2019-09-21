Condolences to the family

William Clair “Bill” Riley

May 8, 1931 – September 19, 2019

With sadness, the family of William Clair “Bill” Riley announce his passing at Penticton Regional Hospital on September 19 after a brief illness.

Bill was predeceased by his wife Marge in 2012. His first wife, Mary, and his son, David, also passed before him. He is survived by his daughter from his first marriage, Cynthia, his children Tim (Lucy), Scott (Wendy), Chris (Diane), Danielle (Ted), honourary daughter, Hélène, grand-children Kendra (Anthio), Devin (Ginny), Megan (Lohgin), David, Liam, Paige (Ahmad) and Erica, and great grand-children Emma, Huxley and Finn.

Bill proudly served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for 22 years before he and Marge settled in Oliver to put down some roots and raise their family. He worked at the Co-op in Oliver, then Clarke’s Building Supplies and Beaver Lumber in Penticton. After retirement, he worked at the local RCMP detachment evenings and week-ends supervising detainees.

Bill loved big band jazz and road trips. He also loved planes and flying. For many years, he made the annual trip to Abbotsford to see the airshow. He spent countless hours in his workshop building remote control airplanes which he flew with friends on the week-ends. He also loved to fish. He enjoyed fishing for trout in the lakes in and around the Valley; one of his favourite spots was Yellow Lake.

He was very giving of his time and volunteered with several service groups in town. He was a member of the Board that spearheaded the design and building of the current Sunnybank Long Term Care Facility, he also volunteered with the Oliver Crime Watch and Speed Watch programs. Up until his passing, he was a very active volunteer with the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop in Oliver.

Bill’s family would like to thank Dr. Mark Hamilton and Gwen and all of the doctors, nurses and other staff at SOGH and PRH ICU for the care that Dad received over the past few weeks.

A service honouring Bill will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 6044 Spartan Street in Oliver, BC, on Monday, September 23rd at 11:00 am. Reception will follow in the church hall. Interment at the Oliver cemetery at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to the Oliver Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop.

We love you, Dad. Ttfn

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com