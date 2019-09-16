Condolences to the family

Alice Ogden

September 18, 1926 – September 5, 2019

Alice Ogden passed away peacefully at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 92.

Alice will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Frank; sons Alan (Beverly), Ian (Wendy); granddaughters Shara (Jason), Melissa (Justin); grandsons Christopher (Sheryl), Scott (Olivia), Peter (Kylie-Ann), David (Linsay), Graham, Darren (Ashley), and fourteen much-loved great-grandchildren.

Alice was born in Ashton-u-Lyne, Lancashire, England to parents Thomas and Dorothy Clements. She met Frank when she was nine years old, and at fourteen they fell in love and married seven years later. Frank became a baker, as did she, and they continued the family business, while raising their two boys. They emigrated to Canada in 1965 and lived in Burnaby for nearly 50 years before moving to Oliver in 2012.

Alice had an infectious laugh, and a quirky sense of humour. Her family always came first. She excelled at baking and cooking, which the whole family enjoyed immensely. She supported many charities and had a heart for the needs of others. Her Christian faith helped her through many difficult times.

Family and friends are invited to Alice’s celebration of life to be held at Park Drive Church, 6570 Park Dr. Oliver BC. 1:00pm Saturday the 28th of September.

In lieu of flowers donations to her favourite charities are greatly appreciated;

the Union Gospel Mission Vancouver, Covenant House Vancouver, the BC Lung Association, or BC Children’s Hospital.

