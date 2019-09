Funeral Notice for the late

Hector Schelstraete

1944 – 2019

On Sunday September 8, 2019, Mr. Hector Joseph Schelstraete of Oliver passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 75 years.

He will be fondly remembered by his loving wife Gwen and family.

A celebration of life reception will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday September 16, 2019 at the Oliver Legion Hall.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com