Funeral Notice for the late

Per Stubban

March 28, 1947 – April 2, 2019

A celebration of life for the late Per Stubban, beloved husband of Ginny Stubban, will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Stubban residence, 5456 Snowbrush Street, Oliver, BC.

Please bring a lawn chair, some good stories and your appetite.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com