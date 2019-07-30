Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Allan Philip Wagner

June 9, 1933 – July 29, 2019

On Monday July 29, 2019, Mr. Allan Philip Wagner of Oliver passed away at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 86 years.

Allan leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Lorraine; daughter Wendy Wagner (Derek) of Castlegar; grandchildren Shayne Brideau and Tanner Mann.

He was predeceased by his sons Owen and Terry.

Allan was born on June 9, 1933 in the Eatonia Hospital in Eatonia, Saskatchewan. At age one year, his parents moved to BC. He lived with his parents until he married Lorraine in 1956.

He worked in the Packing House for many years.

Lorraine and Allan decided to buy an orchard on Black Sage Road and worked the orchard until retirement age. They then sold the orchard but kept the house in which Allan and Lorraine lived until Allan’s passing.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday August 2, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church followed by interment in the Oliver Municipal Cemetery. A reception in the church hall will follow the interment.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

