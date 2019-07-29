Condolences to the family

Obituary for

Aline Marie Jeanne Bostrom

1956 – 2019

On Wednesday July 24, 2019, Mrs. Aline Marie Jeanne Bostrom of Oliver passed away quickly after post cancer surgery at the age of 63 years.

She was predeceased by her father Adrian Boire.

Aline will be fondly remembered by her loving family including husband Allan Bostrom; mother Odile Boutin (nee Boire); step-father Raymond Boutin; sisters Laurianne Nightingale, Cecile Bevans, Monique Carrobourg, Valeda Michaud and Anita

Aline had a long career as a French immersion teacher in Alberta and Saskatchewan. She enjoyed volunteering her time with the South Okanagan Thrift Shop, the Oliver Community Art Centre, Sagebrushers, Quilters and mixed media. Aline enjoyed sewing, painting, quilting, gardening and refinishing and jewelry repair.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Quails Nest Arts Centre.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Red Cross or the South Okanagan Hospital Thrift Store.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com