Condolences to the family

John William Robert Porteous

January 6, 1947 – Penticton, BC – June 4, 2019 – Windsor, Ontario

I lost my best friend, my rock, my husband, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. My children lost their father. My grandchildren lost their ‘Gramps”. John passed away at home surrounded by family and special friends after a long challenge with cancer. He left us on his terms with courage, dignity and grace.

Raised in the South Okanagan, John went on to the University of British Columbia were he studied in the faculty of Science – Engineering, Mining and Metallurgy. He was awarded his Professional Engineer designation in 1971.

John had a varied work history, adapting to the change in the industry. Coal, sulphur, and the Oil Sands were constants. From a home base in Calgary, John worked around Canada, and the world. Along with his wife Janet, John retired in 2013 moving to Windsor, Ontario to be close to his grandchildren. John had a passion for flying (he held a private pilots license), the inner workings of anything mechanical, family and community. He was past president of Silver Springs Community Association (Calgary) and was heavily involved with Calgary Lacrosse. In Windsor, he was an enthusiastic member of the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association where he worked passionately helping to restore one of the last Lancaster Bombers.

A man of integrity, John was honest, straight forward, sincere and family oriented. He was a man of common sense and wisdom. Modest, unassuming and unpretentious John valued the worth of the inner soul far above the outward trappings of life. He kept cars until they needed to be towed off the road, hated suits and ties, supported those on the fridge of society and valued those who gave and received with a sincere heart. He was quick to see through what he called “fluff”. Trustworthy and well respected, his word was his pledge and he excepted the same from others. Forward thinking, he was always learning, John devoured text books and articles on a variety of subjects, and in the last three years of his life, enjoyed non-fiction of all genres. He was also a man of immense courage. With grace and dignity, he battled numerous chronic diseases over the coarse of his life yet he rarely complained, simply picking himself when he faltered and moved forward. He met his journeys end with the same determination and spirit.

John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Janet (Tait), his sons David John, (Calgary, Alberta) and William James, daughter-in-law, Bonnie Porteous and granddaughters Larissa Rae and Michaela Elizabeth (Harrow, Ontario), as well as extended family and many truly fine and life long friends. He will truly be missed. He leaves a wonderful legacy to all who knew him. We are so honoured to have known him.