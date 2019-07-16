Condolences to the family

Barry Michael Shay

November 5, 1958 – July 11, 2019

It is with great sadness the family announces Barry’s passing on July 11, 2019 at the South Okanagan General Hospital, Oliver, BC.

Barry was born at the Cottage Hospital in Caledonia, NS. He was the youngest of eight children. Barry was known for his wry sense of humour and quick wit. He passed many hours in his shop creating intricate wood carvings for family and friends.

He is survived by sisters Barb (Terje) Rogers, Caledonia, NS, Anne Shay Kempton, Kingston, NS, Carol Shay (Ivan), New Germany, NS, Ginny Shay (Richard) Oliver, BC and brother Wes (Jackie) Shay, Kelowna, BC as well as numerous other relatives.

He was predeceased by his parents, Earle and Margaret Shay, sister Linda and brother Steve.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Oliver Cemetery. Reception to follow at Granny Quintal’s. Everyone welcome.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com