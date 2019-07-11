Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late Laura Marie Gisler (nee Nunes)

1963 – 2019

I’m so glad we had this time together, just to have a laugh or sing a song. Seems we just get started and before you know it, comes the time we have to say so long. ~ Carol Burnett

The daughter of immigrant Portuguese-Canadians, Laura Gisler was born April 3rd 1963 in Oliver, British Columbia to John and Edwina Nunes and is survived by her father John; four siblings: Marg (Rick), Edwina (Brian), John (Linda) and Ann. Her childhood was spent in orchards picking fruit, on the golf course where her father worked and delighting in her love for television, comedy and writing by watching shows well past the children’s programming unbeknownst to her mother upstairs. The Carol Burnett Show was always a favourite. Laura earned her LPN certification and worked as a nurse in Langley, British Columbia. Joining a young adult group, Laura remembered sitting near a red headed raconteur, telling of his recent trip to India. Laura said she told another seatmate: “he’s been to India and I’ve only travelled by myself to Langley” which was a five hour drive from her hometown.

Henry Gisler got Laura’s attention with his India stories and would often find ways to chat with this pretty brunette during group gatherings. Laura learned that Henry was also the child of hardworking middle class immigrants—Swiss-Canadians—and loved that Henry always had something going on. Henry’s conversational charisma paired well with her quieter, introspective nature. They married in 1986 and Laura concluded her nursing career, eager to embark on a new adventure with Henry as a dairy farmer.

Henry and Laura enjoyed thirty-five challenging and rewarding years together involved in farming and other agricultural enterprises and always appreciated an industry where they could be their own operators. They believed this was the best environment to raise their three children, Adam (Bailey), Evan and Kaitlyn. Per her nature, Laura fully embraced farming and was with Henry every step of the way as a farming wife, mother, and bookkeeper. Laura encouraged the adoption of innovation in their family business and was proud to see the farm evolve over three decades.

Laura was the glue of the Gisler family. She wrote years’ worth of journals about daily activities on the farm, diligently logged family adventures and events in her collection of photo albums and was head scheduler. Recently, Henry rediscovered a notepad Laura kept of all of his business meetings and what he wore—right down to the tie—so that he never repeated certain suits. This dedication, passion and love for her family is irreplaceable. Laura loved music, singing, drawing and writing and would manifest her talents in small yet significant ways. The family Christmas cards would alternate between a recap letter or much-loved poems, often humorous and creatively inspired from known songs into her own rhyming verse about the past year. Laura also embraced and enjoyed her role as avó (grandmother) to Wyatt and Whitney.

Family trips were valued but far and few in their early years, with later excursions to Portugal’s Azores Islands—the home of her parents—France, Denmark and even a solo trip to India, among smaller road trips to California, Alaska, Quebec and the East Coast. The trips which gave her the most joy however where the travelling between her various flower beds scattered around the farm, to the barn to feed the cats that had come into her care and evening walks along the nearby dike.

Laura is predeceased by her mother, Edwina and father-in-law Henry. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make a donation to the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Monday July 15, 2019 at Sts. Joachim and Ann Catholic Church, 2827 – 273rd Street, Aldergrove, BC followed by a reception in the church hall.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com