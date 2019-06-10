Condolences to the family

Obituary for

Victor Edward Magnus

Feb 19, 1932 to June 3, 2018

Victor Edward Magnus was born to Karl and Karoline in Macklin, Saskatchewan, near the rural farm town of Luseland where his family lived. He was child number 14 of the family’s 16 children, and grew up working on the farm and having lots of fun with his siblings and many cousins. When Karoline’s health deteriorated in the late 1940s, the family bought a 10-acre orchard on Road 2 in Oliver where the Magnus parents could retire. Vic traveled back and forth between Oliver and Luseland, working the farm and helping with the orchard. Trudy, Ted, Vic, Margaret and Maxine, with help from other Magnus siblings in the Oliver area, took turns caring for their parents from the early 1950s until Karoline’s death in 1964. Vic earned a diploma in Christian Education from Briercrest Bible College in Caronport, SK, and then spent an extra year there earning his High School Diploma. Vic and his brother Ted worked the Oliver orchard together, and when the Luseland farm sold, used the proceeds to buy waterfront property that is now part of Kenyon Park in OK Falls. There they built the South Shore Motel, which became a popular summer vacation spot.

Vic married Dedie Penny in 1969. Recalling their five-year courtship, Dedie laughs that “Vic could be counted on to never make sudden decisions.” An orchardist during the growing season, Vic worked at the Oliver SunRype plant in the winters until it closed in the mid-1980s. He was one of the founding members of the Oliver Alliance Church, and helped to build the first church building on the corner of McKinney Road and Park Drive. He was a devoted father to the girls he and Dedie adopted in 1977 and 1981, and enjoyed taking them on driving vacations to Disneyland and the Washington and Oregon Coasts. Even in his 70s and early 80s, Vic seemed much younger than his years. He created precious memories with all four of his grandchildren. Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of Vic’s life, and he was a faithful Christian all of his days.

Vic is survived by his wife Dedie, daughters Lesley (Jordan) and Alison (Richard), grandchildren Connor, Kate, Audrey and Bridget, brother Art (Mary), and many members of the Magnus family whom he loved.

Vic spent the last year of his life in Sunnybank Centre being cared for by the people he called his “angels”, the wonderful staff who made those difficult months as happy and comfortable as possible. Our family is ever so grateful to them, and to Dr. Steven Evans, for their skill and kindness.

Nicknamed “MacGyver” by his family, Vic will also be remembered for his ability to build, fix and jimmy-rig anything. He used that gift right to his last days to escape safety restraints and remove locks at Sunnybank.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday June 28, 2019 at the Oliver Alliance Church followed by a reception in the church hall.

