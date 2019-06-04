Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

On Friday, May 31, 2019, Mrs. Salete Geraldes Braz Goncalves of Oliver passed away peacefully at Sunnybank Retirement Centre at the age of 88 years.

Salete was born to Joaquim Braz de Carvalho and Beatriz Geraldes on August 3, 1930 in Silvares, a small village in Portugal and was the youngest and last surviving of four children: Ressureição, Antonio, Maria, and Salete. She married Antonio Goncalves in 1958 who preceded her in death in 1999.

In 1960, Salete left Portugal with her husband Antonio and immigrated to Canada, where they started working in the orchards in Oliver. In 1966, they purchased an orchard. Salete continued to work hard on the orchard while she raised her four children: Victor, George, Jose, and Isabel. When Antonio passed away, Salete retired and bought a house in downtown Oliver in St. Martin Estates. In her retirement years she kept very busy doing things she loved including crocheting, gardening, cooking and doing fitness classes at Curves. In 2014, Salete moved into Sunnybank to receive the extra support she needed in her last few years of life.

Salete’s deep Catholic faith, strong willpower, and love of life sustained her throughout her many challenges in life. From taking care of her ill husband for 17 years until his passing, to re-learning to walk after a massive stroke left her paralyzed in her early sixties, Salete was a fighter and her incredible tenacity showed up in her determination and strong will to live. It was these special qualities in Salete that her children will always remember and admire. They will always acknowledge her struggles and challenges she faced in life and thank her for her countless sacrifices.

Salete will be fondly remembered and missed by her loving family including children Victor (Odette), George (Anabela), Jose (Fatima) and Isabel (Maurice); eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, as well as many extended family and friends.

Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am followed by mass at 11:00 am on Thursday June 6th, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment and committal will follow at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery with a reception to follow in the church lower hall.

