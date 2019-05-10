Condolences to the family

Loving Memories of

Alwine Hooge

August 25, 1927 – May 7, 2019

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Mrs. Alwine Hooge (nee Knippelberg) was taken home to be with her Lord and Savior. Alwine passed away peacefully in her sleep at McKinney Place at the age of 91.

Alwine was predeceased by her loving husband, Peter. They had been married for 68 years; grandson Jimmy Siemens; son-in-law Art Kriesel; three brothers, Adam, Rudy, and Adolf as well as two sisters, Karoline Klein and Mary Pohl.

Alwine was born in Alt-Oneschti, Bessarabia, moved to Canada in 1949, met Peter in Vancouver where they were married in 1950 and moved to Oliver in 1981. They had three children, son Rudy Hooge; daughter Linda Nunweiler (Ken), grandson Mike Kriesel (Nicole), granddaughter Jen Ferguson (Don); daughter Rita Siemens (Henry), grandson Tony (Stephanie); seven great-grandchildren, Devon (Juliette) Siemens and Logan Siemens, Jessa, Jake, Blake and Maya Kriesel and Ewan Ferguson.

Alwine worked at various jobs from the packinghouse in Oliver to Janitorial in Vancouver. She did volunteer work at the church with the Altar Guild, Quilting, Soup and Bunwich, baking for after church coffee time, church cleaning, was very dedicated to the Ladies Group and was very willing to do whatever there was a need for at the church.

As a couple they did a few cruises, a couple of trips to Australia and quite a few to Germany.

Alwine LOVED to cook, bake and entertain. She really enjoyed her flower garden and having a vegetable garden. Camping and fishing were great fun for her. She also crocheted, knitted and loved playing cards especially Skip-Bo. Alwine truly loved kids and totally loved her grandchildren.

A graveside urn interment will be held for family at 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 1 at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery. There will be a church service at the St. Paul Lutheran church at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church hall.

Big hugs and kisses to the caring staff at McKinney Place who took care of Alwine when the family could not. You may miss this feisty lady! Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Services, you are always so helpful, wonderful and caring and so good to our family. Thank you! Lots of hugs!

In lieu of flower arrangements, donations would be gratefully accepted for the fight against Alzheimers or the St. Paul Lutheran Church – flower fund, as mom loved to set up the flower arrangements in the church for the Sunday services with flowers from her garden.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com