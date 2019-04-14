Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late Herbert Michael Joseph Wytinck

July 6, 1944 – April 10, 2019

Herbert Michael Joseph Wytinck (Herb) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 in Oliver, BC.

Herb will be sadly missed by his wife Beatrice (Bea) Wytinck, daughter and son-in-law Sonya Wytinck and Paul Parker, grandchildren Amanda and Dylan Wytinck, brother and sister-in-law Don and Deborah Wytinck, sister and brother-in-law Lillian and Maurice Delichte, mother-in-law Jean Cook, brother-in-law Jim Cook and many dear nieces, nephews and their children.

He is predeceased by his son Lyall Wytinck, his parents Martha and Isadore Wytinck, his brother and sister-in-law Edward and Margaret Wytinck and father-in-law Fred Cook.

Professionally, Herb had a distinguished career in the National Parole Service in Edmonton, where his natural leadership skills were quickly noticed, and he soon became a supervisor of the expanding service, teaching new officers how to balance authority and compassion wisely. He was an early champion of core behavioral programming for offenders to help them learn to cope with community life. Widely respected by colleagues and senior management, he received an Exemplary Service Award from the Governor General. Herb was one of those who made community corrections in Canada a world leader prior to his retirement. A true friend and colleague, Herb rose beyond the usual to become the special.

Herb was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, hunter, angler, Oiler’s fan and bien player. Naturally curious, he loved to learn about the places he lived and visited, understanding the people, geography and climate through conversation, reading and outdoor pursuits. In his earlier life, before his back issues limited him, he was an avid outdoorsman, spending summers camping and fishing and fall pursuing geese, grouse and pheasant. After retirement he enjoyed the RV life with Bea, mostly exploring the U.S. southwest, learning all the by-ways back routes, the odd and interesting places.

He taught his children and grandchildren to be thoughtful and curious, to pursue adventures whether grand or in their backyard. Taking his own advice, as he became less mobile he always took daily walks with Bea around their neighborhood or along the nearby river, marking the signs of the seasons and noting the birds and wildlife. He loved to engage in conversation with family and friends through phone calls, visits and most especially over a game of bien (cards), having a laugh, an argument or just sharing an experience.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Oliver, BC followed by cremation. A reception in the church lower hall will follow the mass.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com