Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late Beverly June Hewitt

September 23, 1932 – February 13, 2019

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, Mrs. Beverly June Hewitt of Oliver passed away peacefully after a short illness at Sunnybank Centre at the age 86.

She was predeceased by her husband Noel Hewitt and infant son David Gordon Hewitt.

June will be fondly remembered by her loving family including children Andrew (Susan), Kathy (Randy), Sean and Kevin; grandchildren Alec, Heather and Hannah; sister-in-law Moira Plumley; nieces Gail and Cheryl; nephews Keith and Alan as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

June travelled through Canada and Europe with her husband during his military career and worked a variety of jobs over her life. In recent years she enjoyed travelling and camping with her daughter Kathy and granddaughter Hannah.

June was a long tine Legion member, a member of the Ladies Hospital Auxiliary and Grannies for Africa. She enjoyed reading and knitting.

A heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mark Hamilton for his care and kindness over the years. The staff of SOGH and Oliver Home Care for your support and especially the staff of Sunnybank Care Centre for making her last few weeks as comfortable as possible. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery followed by a celebration of life from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at the Hewitt Family Home.

Condolences & tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com