Condolences to the family

In loving Memory of

Maria Alice Craveiro Tomé Ferreira

1955-2019

On Thursday Dec 19, 2019, Maria Alice Craveiro Tomé Ferreira, of Oliver, BC, suddenly passed away at Penticton Regional Hospital at the age 64 years. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time of her passing.

Maria Alice is survived by her husband John Alentejano Ferreira, daughters: Christina Tomé Ferreira and Nicole Tomé Ferreira, son Michael Jonathan Tomé Ferreira and grand-daughter Maya Ferreira Evangelou. As well, sisters: Carmen Tomé and Elizabeth Tomé Vokey. Father-in-law Antonio Braz Ferreira, Mother-in-law Elvira Gomes Alentejano Ferreira, Sisters-in-law: Irene Pavao and Delphina Ferreira and brothers-in-law Nelson Vokey, Frank Pavao, and Wayne Belleville, seven nieces and nephews and four great nieces.

Maria Alice was predeceased by her loving parents Antonio and Anita Tomé.

Maria Alice was born in Fundao Portugal and immigrated to Canada in July 1964 with her family. As a teen, she helped her parents in the orchard and worked at Collins Department Store.

Maria Alice attended school in Oliver, graduating from Southern Okanagan Secondary School in 1974. She married her husband, John Ferreira, on April 13, 1974.

At age 19, she started working at Oliver Credit Union and spent nearly 40 years with Interior Savings Credit Union.

Maria Alice had great business sense; she and her husband owned and operated an orchard and packing house for more than 20 years. In the last 20 years, they transformed their property from orchard trees to the vineyard and winery as we know it: Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery.

In addition to running the business, she was on the board of directors for the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, and was a member of the Oliver Chamber of Commerce.

She loved travelling, attending winery events, and socializing with family and friends. In years past, she enjoyed hobbies such as macramé, ceramics and sewing.

Maria Alice was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many. She will be truly missed by all.

Family and friends are invited to attend Friday, December 27, at 6:00 pm for prayers and Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 am for the funeral mass. Both will be held at Christ The King Church in Oliver. Interment and committal will follow at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery with a reception after the committal at Christ The King Church Hall.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting: www.nunes-pottinger.com