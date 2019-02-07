Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Marianne Christa Jentsch

May 30, 1932 – February 3, 2019

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, Mrs. Marianne Christa Jentsch of Oliver passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home surrounded by family at the age of 86 years.

She was predeceased by her son Peter Jentsch in July 1970; husband Carl-Heinz Jentsch in January 1994 and siblings Ruth Strohmann, Margret DuMont and Helmut Huttemann.

Marianne will be fondly remembered by her loving family including son, Dieter (Angela) Jentsch and grandchildren Peter, Jurgen, Erik and Mattias Jentsch; son, Chris (Betty) Jentsch and granddaughters Megan, Danielle (Rick) and Emily Jentsch; brother-in-law Bernie Strohmann of Penticton and Jutta Huttemann of Penticton.

Marianne was born in Penticton along with her two younger sisters and brother to Werner and Else Huttemann. While returning to Germany in the late 30’s to visit their ailing grandmother, the family tragically were trapped in war torn Europe and would not return back until after the war. After spending most of the second world war in a Dutch town and a year in Southern England, she returned back to Penticton where she met Carl-Heinz Jentsch in Summerland. They were married on November 28, 1953 and began life long careers as orchardists, first from their cabin on Jones Flat, later growing fruit in Westbank and Kelowna. They settled and began raising their three sons in the Ellison area and the expansion of their farming base began. The family moved to Oliver, BC in 1978.

Marianne continued farming until the passing of Carl in 1994, retiring from day to day farming activities but still enjoyed her grandchildren and her beautiful garden at the farm house.

She later moved off the farm to across from the Oliver airport and enjoyed watching all the activities happening outside her large living room window. Marianne was exceptionally kind, honest and hardworking. She never uttered a negative word and always approached life optimistically.

