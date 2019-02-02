Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Jaime (Jim) Da Silva Pacheco

November 10, 1931 – January 17, 2019

On Thursday, January 17, 2019, Mr. Jaime (Jim) Da Silva Pacheco of Oliver passed away peacefully surrounded by family at McKinney Place Extended Care at the age of 87 years.

He was predeceased by his brother Joaquim; father Ivo; mother Isabel; sister Maria; brother Joe; nephew Joe and great-nephew Justice.

Jim will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Evangelina; daughter Ana; daughter Lilita (Niels); son George (Lisa); grandchildren Amie (Paul), Jayne (Spencer), Kyle (Brianne), Micheal, Marco (Christianne), Hailey, Kiran and Kyle; great-grandson Cody; brother Frank (Fernanda) as well as many extended family and friends.

He spent over thirty years working as a saw filer at Weyerhaeuser and enjoyed yearly winter trips to Portugal.

Jim was very involved in the community by volunteering at the Food Bank, was a member of the Portuguese Club, a member of the 4th Degree, Knights of Columbus and a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, bike riding, dancing and helping people. Jim enjoyed working with his hands, making things like shovels, rakes and fans. He could fix anything that needed fixing. He also had his favorite spot to sit, which was his walnut tree. That’s where you’d fine him on a hot summer day. Many visits and hours spent there towards his end of life.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice.

Prayers were recited at 7:00 pm, Friday, January 25, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. A funeral mass was celebrated at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment and committal followed at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery followed by a reception in the church lower hall.

