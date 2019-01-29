Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Else Muller 1928 – 2019

On Friday, January 18, 2019, Mrs. Else Muller of Oliver passed away at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 90 years.

She was predeceased by her parents Ludwig and Julianna; her husband Alfred and eight siblings.

Else will be fondly remembered by her loving family including son Wilfred Muller (Brenda); grandson Jeffrey (Amber) and great-grandchildren Brannon and Emily; grandson Lee (Melissa) and great-grandchild Kayden; daughter Eleanor Long; granddaughter Stephanie and great-great-granddaughter Rose; granddaughter Kelly; grandson Phillip and grandson Bryan; daughter Ingrid Rossell and granddaughter Jessica; grandson Mathew (Lia) and great-grandson Cam; son Erwin Muller; brother Erwin Irving as well as many relatives in Germany.

She worked hard in the home and on the farm looking after her family, was a good cook and also worked in the Packinghouse.

Over the years, Else and Alfred enjoyed travelling to Olympus, WA and North Dakota to visit friends as well as to Germany many times to visit with friends and family.

Else volunteered her time and talent making many pots of soup, bread and crocheted pieces at Grace Lutheran Church as well as St. Paul Lutheran Church.

She was a great gardener, sewer, knitter and crocheter.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the BC Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Paul Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Oliver, BC. Interment and committal will follow at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery followed by a reception in the church hall.

