Condolences to the family



Leonard Milton Havig

March 15, 1953 – January 17, 2019

It is with great sadness the family announce the passing of Leonard Havig at the age of 65.

Havig is survived by his children, Tara (Alex) Havig, Sherri (Mike) Havig, Kerri Havig, Sarah (Brent) Havig, Leonard Havig;

grandchildren, Annabell Rae, Isaiah, Cody, Rosalie, Ariana, Alexander , Jamison, Aubrielle, and Keaton; siblings, Greg Havig, Sandra Havig, Helen Holmes;

as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He loved painting, his grandchildren, his kids, gardening and sitting in the sunshine in the summer soaking up the rays.

He was the one who made everyone laugh with his jokes and shenanigans. He loved country music, especially the classic oldies.

He loved doing research for family history and telling stories of the good old days. He was always playing tricks on the grand kids to get them wound up and laughing.

A Celebration of Life will take place April 20 2019 in Oliver, British Columbia.

Donations are gratefully accepted to Diabetes Canada.