Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Marjory (Jodi) Suzanne Bogovic

1964 – 2018

After a long tough struggle with pulmonary fibrosis, Marjory (Jodi) Suzanne Bogovic succumbed to complications from her illness on Dec. 11, 2018 at the age of 54 years (born May 14, 1964).

She is survived by her loving son Anton and predeceased by her husband John and mother Peg. Other surviving relatives include her father Lionel; sister Lori (Jeff); nephew Lance (Amanda) and his daughter Emma; niece Amy (Brody) and her son Carter; and mother-in-law Anna and many other relatives.

Jodi was the strongest supporter of anything she believed in – especially her son Anton. She was a wonderful mother and an amazing friend and will truly be missed.

Jodi was on the list for a double lung transplant – please consider signing your donor card.

Donations to the lung association would be appreciated.

Drive hard and fast now Jodi.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Oliver, BC. An urn interment will follow at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery followed by a reception in the church lower hall.

