Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Richard Klaas (Dick) Visser

1938 – 2018

On Monday, November 26, 2018, Mr. Richard Klaas (Dick) Visser of Oliver passed away at the at the age of 80 years. He was predeceased by his parents Klaas and Margaret.

Dick will be fondly remembered by his loving wife of 55 years, Doreen; sons Scott, Pearce (Hector), David (Kristine) daughter Kimberley; granddaughters Anna and Olivia and grandson Maxwell. His sisters Grietje, Sharon, brother John; nieces and nephews.

Dick joined the RCAF at 17, where he met his wife Doreen. From there he worked as a clothing buyer until purchasing HF Floor Covering in Sherwood Park, Alberta in 1979 and worked there till his retirement in 2004, where he and Doreen moved to the pleasant climate of Oliver.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fourteen years at Fairview Mtn Golf Course where he made many friends and had also marshalled the last couple of years.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Heart & Stroke Foundation of BC & Yukon. Celebration of Dick’s life to be held at a later date.

Condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com