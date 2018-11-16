Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Josephine (Jo) Johnson

June 4, 1936 – November 14, 2018

On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, Mrs. Josephine (Jo) Johnson of Oliver passed away peacefully at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 82 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Terry; brother Karl and her parents.

Jo will be fondly remembered by her loving family including children Maureen (Bill), Wanda (Dave), Mike (Deb), Pat (Erika), Paul (Gail), Amy (Charlotte) and Teresa (Tom); nineteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews as well as sisters-in-law Joan, Sheila and Coggy.

Over the years, Jo worked at Willowbrook Farms, Southwinds and was a mother of seven.

Jo loved the sun – where ever the sun was, St. Pete’s, Mexico, Hawaii, Palm Desert. She also enjoyed curling, reading, spending time with the grandchildren, fishing, camping, time at Vaseaux and the Kettle.

Jo was very involved in the community and volunteered with the BC Senior Games, AA, Alon, the Oliver International Horseshow, Knights of Columbus, CWL, Grad Parties from 1973 – 1985. She was also very helpful with Rotary and many other organizations. Starting in 1996, she and Terry started cooking Christmas Dinner at the Grove for the homeless.

She was a long-time member of the CWL and had a deep Catholic faith.

Jo and Terry were named the Oliver Good Citizens in 1995.

The family would like to thank Drs. Thompson, Dargie, Kuzmochka and Myslek as well as the nursing staff at SOGH for their wonderful care of mom.

Donations are gratefully accepted for Highway to Healing, Po Box 905, Oliver, BC V0H 1T0.

Prayers will be recited at 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Oliver, BC.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Monday, November 19, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Oliver, BC followed by a reception in the church lower hall.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com