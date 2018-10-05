Condolences to the family

Eric Pedersen

December 8, 1966 – September 12, 2018

Eric Victor Pedersen passed away peacefully at the Vancouver General Hospital Palliative Care Unit Wednesday, September 12th, 2018, at the age of 51 after waging a fierce and unrelenting 5 year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Eric is survived by his spouse Alison Robbins of Vancouver, parents Leo and Roma Pedersen of Oliver, parents-in-law Donald and Josephine Robbins of Langley, brother Wayne Pedersen (Dayna), sister Audrey Silbernagel (Mark), brother-in-law Philip (Kirsty) Robbins, niece Megan Pedersen, nephews Jaren Pedersen, and Lucas, Adam, and Ian Silbernagel, as well as extended family in BC, Alberta and Denmark.

Eric was born in Chilliwack, but spent most of his childhood in Oliver (Willowbrook) where the family relocated in 1972. Much of Eric’s youth was spent proudly involved with the 232 Bighorn Squadron Air Cadets, in which he advanced to Warrant Officer by the time he graduated from Southern Okanagan Secondary in 1984. His school summer holidays were spent at camps in Vernon, BC; Borden, Ontario; and others, including a final 6 week leadership of a camp. Following high school, Eric attended Okanagan College in Kelowna, completing a computer network program before moving to Vancouver where he took further computer training.

Working in Information Technology for his entire career, he continued to gain education in his field and was keenly interested in advancements in digital technology. While serving as the Director of Information Technology at Farris Law in Vancouver, and having a significant impact on the firm for the last 17 years, Eric was known equally for his adeptness at sarcasm and dry humour.

Eric lived life to the fullest, and enjoyed sailing, cycling, kayaking, camping, hiking, snowshoeing, as well as trips with Alison to Iceland, Denmark, Holland, Austria, Japan, and the U.S.

A celebration of Eric’s life will be held Friday, October 12th, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Mountain View Cemetery Celebration Hall, 5455 Fraser Street, Vancouver, BC.