This Saturday ….

Celebration of Life
Mary Skaros 1929 – 2017
To be held at 11:30 am
Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Oliver Elks Hall
Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
July 22, 1929
On Friday November 17, 2017, Mary Martha Skaros, age 88 of Oliver died at Sunnybank Centre surrounded by family.
She was predeceased by her husband Mel in 2006.
Mary will be fondly remembered by her loving family including children Sherry Skaros, Wenda (Dwayne) Millard and Dan (Karen) Skaros; grandchildren Alexis (Jeff), Chelsea (Jorge), Adriane (Mike), Brittany (Leo), Rebecca (Roger), Ryan and Justice; great-grandchildren Isaac, Vienna, Zoe, Hayley, Sydney and Landon as well as sisters-in-law Audrey (George) Barrs and Shirley (Floyd) Polk.
Mary spent her working career as a receptionist at the High School in Oliver, as a secretary at the School Board office in Oliver and as a secretary in Human Resources. Mary and Mel spent many weekends camping and fishing with friends and family. Holidays were spent driving back to Saskatchewan to visit family. Mary and Mel enjoyed many RV vacations to gambling hot spots.
Mary was also very involved in her community and volunteered her time with the Royal Purple, the Oliver International Horse Show and the Oliver Curling Club where she went by the alias Scary Mary. Curling was Scary Mary’s passion and she spent many hours at the curling rink volunteering her time and curling. She won many trophies over the years and was awarded a Lifetime Membership to the Oliver Curling Club. Mary was also known for her beautiful crocheted tablecloths and doilies.
Mary’s family wishes to send their sincere gratitude to Sunnybank and all the wonderful staff who took care of her for almost seven years.
Donations are gratefully accepted for the Alzheimer Society of BC. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos
Comments
Kevin tomlin says
Another one of our moms have left us loved Mary very much we had many good times at the skaros house whether it was dinner or a night of cards always a great time RIP my dear friend
Hope Mendes says
Sherry, Wenda and Dan, I’m so sorry for your loss. I loved your mom. She was so much fun to work with, and missed her terribly when she retired. I pray for comfort for all of you. My sincere sympathy.
Hope
Brenda Shaw says
My condolences to Dan, Wenda and Sherry and families. I was fortunate to have had Mrs. Skaros as our receptionist at S.O.S.S. for my entire school years. She was a kind, caring woman who looked after not only the office but students who would be in some kind of trouble or needed someone to listen to them. Mrs. Skaros never turned away a single student in need of help of some kind. She will be remembered by the hundreds of students who went through the school and by all those whose lives she so gently touched. RIP Mary…I hope that the curling is good!!!
Diana Warkentin says
I was saddened to read this! Mr and Mrs Skaros were still very active when I began junior curling and she was an extremely nice lady! My condolences to Dan, Wenda and families
Carolyn Madge says
Deepest condolences to all of Mary’s family. What a delightful gal, so giving and so caring with everyone. She and my Mom curled together for many years and won more than their share of bonspeils and other awards along with their teammates. I never curled but I sure loved to watch them out on the ice! Among many others, Mom will be there to welcome Mary to a peaceful resting place.
Liz Kocsis says
My heartfelt condolences to the whole Skaros family.
Evelyn Krystik says
My sincere condolences to the Skaros family. I was so fortunate to call Mary my friend. We worked and played together. I have so many fond memories of time spent together. Mary was a beautiful, caring woman. Rest in peace my dear friend.
Dorothy A Taylor says
So sorry to hear of your Mom’s passing Dan and Family!!
She was loved by all.
Joyce Kuzyk says
My heartfelt condolences to all of the family. Mary was such a beautiful lady, gracious in every way and a fantastic curler. She was one of the pioneers of our curling club that made it what it is today.
Thank you for sharing her with all of us. I will never forget her inner beauty, her friendship and her dedication.
Rest in peace, Mary.