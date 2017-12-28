This Saturday ….





Celebration of Life

Mary Skaros 1929 – 2017

To be held at 11:30 am

Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Oliver Elks Hall

July 22, 1929

On Friday November 17, 2017, Mary Martha Skaros, age 88 of Oliver died at Sunnybank Centre surrounded by family.

She was predeceased by her husband Mel in 2006.

Mary will be fondly remembered by her loving family including children Sherry Skaros, Wenda (Dwayne) Millard and Dan (Karen) Skaros; grandchildren Alexis (Jeff), Chelsea (Jorge), Adriane (Mike), Brittany (Leo), Rebecca (Roger), Ryan and Justice; great-grandchildren Isaac, Vienna, Zoe, Hayley, Sydney and Landon as well as sisters-in-law Audrey (George) Barrs and Shirley (Floyd) Polk.

Mary spent her working career as a receptionist at the High School in Oliver, as a secretary at the School Board office in Oliver and as a secretary in Human Resources. Mary and Mel spent many weekends camping and fishing with friends and family. Holidays were spent driving back to Saskatchewan to visit family. Mary and Mel enjoyed many RV vacations to gambling hot spots.

Mary was also very involved in her community and volunteered her time with the Royal Purple, the Oliver International Horse Show and the Oliver Curling Club where she went by the alias Scary Mary. Curling was Scary Mary’s passion and she spent many hours at the curling rink volunteering her time and curling. She won many trophies over the years and was awarded a Lifetime Membership to the Oliver Curling Club. Mary was also known for her beautiful crocheted tablecloths and doilies.

Mary’s family wishes to send their sincere gratitude to Sunnybank and all the wonderful staff who took care of her for almost seven years.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Alzheimer Society of BC. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com Arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium, Oliver & Osoyoos