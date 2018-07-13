Condolences to the family

Aurora de Jesus Craveiro Branco Gordo

June 28, 1931 – July 11, 2018

On Wednesday, July 11, 2018, Mrs. Aurora de Jesus Craveiro Branco Gordo of Oliver passed away at Sunnybank Centre after a long illness at the age of 87 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Fortunato Nunes Gordo; her two young sons; (Aurora was the eighth child in a family eight siblings) brothers Antonio Rodrigues Branco, José Rodrigues Branco, Joaquim Branco and Alfredo Rodrigues Branco; sisters Maria José Craveiro Branco, Idalina Craveiro Branco and Ana (Anita) Craveiro Branco Tomé, all were living in Portugal with the exception of Anita who lived in Oliver.

Aurora will be fondly remembered by her loving family including son Nuno Branco Gordo (Sara Asseiro Ferreira Gordo); three grandchildren: Matthew Christopher Gordo, James Nuno Covita Gordo and Angelina Aurora Ferreira Gordo as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Aurora lived in Portugal and France before moving to Oliver where she worked for many years as an orchardist.

She loved to crochet, was an avid gardener and devoted member of Christ the King Catholic Church where she attended Mass regularly.

The family would like to thank the staff at McKinney Place Extended Care and Sunnybank Centre for the compassionate care she received.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the BC and Yukon Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Prayers will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 14, 2018 at Christ the King Catholic Church followed by interment and committal at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery. A reception in the church reception hall will follow the committal.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com