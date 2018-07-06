Condolences to the family

Dorothy May “Dot” Keene

November 23, 1930 – July 4, 2018

Dorothy May “Dot” Keene, of Oliver, BC and resident of Sunnybank Center passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 4th at the age of 87 years.

Dot was born November 23, 1930 in Ralph, Saskatchewan to parents Harold Victor and Lilian Walls. She was one of five children: Bill (Vivian), Edna, Thelma Jacobsen (Hal) and Butch (Anne). Dot completed Grade 9 at Binscarth School, then headed to Winnipeg to become a hair stylist. She came back to work in a local shop and met Howard Keene. They were married in 1947 and she moved down the street into the CPR station where Howard was station agent. They lived in many communities including Neepawa, East Selkirk, Dubuc, Binscarth and Deloraine as Howard was transferred and finally promoted to mobile supervisor (roadrunner). Dot worked for the Royal Bank as teller for many years, then as secretary for Deloraine Collegiate and the Turtle Mountain Conservation District Office in Deloraine. Dot and Howard were very active golfing, curling and volunteering in service clubs, with Dot being a member of the Royal Purple, Kiwanis and Legion over the years. She also served as organist for many churches including the local Valley Congregational Church and Oliver United.

After many years of CPR station living, Dot and Howard built their first home in Deloraine, Manitoba and a lovely vacation spot at Lake Metigoshe which eventually became their retirement heaven. In their retirement, they enjoyed camping across Canada and the western states with friends. They wintered in Mesa, Arizona and loved the ‘snowbird’ life. They followed daughter Lori and her husband Bernie to Oliver, BC where they resided in Country Pines and Greenleaves Village and enjoyed the Okanagan weather and babysitting grandchildren. Dot volunteered at the Kiwanis Market, joined the bowling league and found every Bingo game that she could.

Dot cared for Howard during his ill health and continued to support him for the nine years he lived in Sunnybank Center. After Howard’s passing in 2011, she lived in various apartments around town before settling in to a condo in Airport Village next to friends and the Oliver Senior Center. She enjoyed their activities, but especially Bingo and Crib.

Dot is survived by her two sons, Les (Nola) of Ottawa, Ontario, and Bob (Darilyn) of Royston, BC, and daughter Lori Martine (Bernie) of Oliver, eight grandchildren Lara (Melissa), Jade (Hannah), Cole (Tessa), Chelsea (Daniel), Thierry, Gabriella, Juliana and Cheryce and two great-grandsons, Avery and Sonny, her sister Thelma (Hal) of Cobourg, Ontario, and brother Butch (Anne) of Russell, Manitoba, numerous nieces and nephews and their children, and of course her constant companion “Zoe”. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Lillian, her brother Bill (Vivian) of Russell, Manitoba, her sister Edna of Binscarth, Manitoba and her first grandchild, Jennifer of Ottawa, Ontario.

Dot’s celebration of life will be held at Oliver United Church, Saturday, July 21st at 11:00 am, with a reception in the lower hall to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers can be forwarded to Sunnybank Center in Oliver.

Lori and Bernie, and the entire family wish to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Sunnybank Center, McKinney Place, Oliver Hospital and Heritage House for their loving support and gentle care of Dot throughout her time with you and especially in her last days. Your kind gestures, humorous stories and friendship will not be forgotten. Thanks also to Dr. Smallwood and the staff at Main Street Medical, and John, Daryn and staff at Nunes-Pottinger.

