Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late Michael Garrish

September 15, 1952 – May 2, 2018

On Wednesday, May 2, 2018, Mr. Michael (Mike) Garrish of Oliver passed away surrounded by family at the Kelowna General Hospital at the age of 65 years.

Mike will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Beth; daughters Raelene (Brad) and Naomi (Trevor); granddaughters Ainsley and Kendra; brothers John and Tim; sister Gillian as well as many extended family and friends.

Mike started out as on orchardist at a young age and later became a refrigeration mechanic. He owned and operated Conair Refrigeration in the South Okanagan before going to work for Jones Food Store Equipment. He also built 6 family homes over the years.

Travelling with his wife, Beth, was one of Mike’s passions. They travelled to France, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, New Orleans, as well as the North & South West of U.S & BC; although his favourite of them all was their extended camping trip across Australia.

He was an active member of Fairview Mountain Golf Course and a past Director & Chair of S.O.L.I.D.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing, wine making (drinking and tasting), traveling, Sunday drives, camping, picnics and bird watching.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at 2 pm Saturday, May 19th, 2018 with reception to follow at Fairview Mountain Golf Course.

Donations are gratefully accepted for Naomi’s Ride2Survive Campaign http://convio.cancer.ca/site/TR/Otherspecialevents/IFE_BC_even_?px=1433371&pg=personal&fr_id=23462 or BC Children’s Hospital.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com