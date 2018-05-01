Condolences to the family

Frank Steger Jr.

1926 – 2018

Steger, Frank Jr. of Oliver, BC passed away peacefully with his loving wife Doreen by his side at McKinney Place on April 26, 2018, one day after his 92nd birthday. Frank was born in Vermilion, Alberta to Frank Sr. and Rose (Rotstetter) where he was raised in a wheat farming community until the age of 10. The family moved to the Okanagan, eventually settling in Oliver where they were successful orchardists for many years.

As a young man Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycling and bowling. The bowling alley was where he met his future wife whom he married in 1950.Together they raised their “7 Wonders”, while Frank worked hard to support his family as: a home builder, truck driver for Sun Rype, packing house foreman and manager for the Oliver Arena. His final occupation as a government inspector for Agriculture Canada resulted in the family’s relocation to Coquitlam, BC in 1978 until his retirement in 1991 when he returned with Doreen to Oliver. Early in his retirement he used his carpentry skills to build a second family home large enough to welcome his rapidly expanding family.

Frank was a master storyteller whose sense of humour and witty comebacks kept everyone entertained and on their toes. He was a devoted Christian and raised his family in the Catholic faith serving Christ the King parish as a member of the Knights of Columbus, reading lector, leading hymns at daily mass, sitting on parish councils and church building committees. Frank also enjoyed numerous family camping adventures and several treasured trips to the Holy Land, many European destinations, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Hawaii.

Frank was predeceased by siblings Rose, Joe and Mary. He is survived by one sister Betty; wife Doreen; children Debra, Roxana (Ron), Derek (Colleen), Greg (Susan), Terry (Blair), Rita (Jeff) and Frances (Doug); twenty grandchildren Nigel (Dane), Alexandra, Jared, Kelsey, Robyn, Jason, Corey, Jillian, Matthew (Ria), Sydney, Cassidy, Martin, Meagan, Kyle, Jordan, Bryan, Cameron, Tyler, Justin and Riley.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, May 3, 2018 at Christ the King Church, 6044 Spartan St., Oliver, B.C, with a reception to follow immediately after . Visitation and prayers will be offered at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Christ the King. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Frank’s memory to the Oliver Food Bank or a charity of your choice. Doreen and her children would like to thank Dr. Steve Evans as well as the wonderful nurses and care attendants at McKinney Place for their beautiful gestures of love and compassion shown to our dad.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com