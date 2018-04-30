Condolences to the family



Willene Coy

Mrs. Helen Willene Coy – Born in Ponoka, Alberta July 14th, 1926 – Passed April 27th, 2018, Victoria BC

Willene had an appointment in Heaven she could not miss with the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, Jesus Christ, her Saviour.

Predeceased by her parents Elizabeth and Jay Berdine, husband Donald Coy, granddaughters Rebecca and Julie (infant) Makway, 3 brothers and 1 sisters; survived by sister Monica (Bud) Hoover; children: Maureen Balcean, Gerry (Reza) Binab, John Coy, Sandi (Barry) Dewar, Vickie (Ron) Fairburn, Marty Makway, Terry (Karen) Coy, Julie (Robin) Robertson and Tim Coy. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in Canada and the USA.

Lived most of her life in the Okanagan and in particular Oliver, where she raised her large family and helped our dad, Don Coy, establish his many businesses. As well, she enjoyed going to Dad’s ballgames when he played for the OBC’s.

Mum was a private and creative person who enjoyed collecting antiques, painting, decorating, sewing, quilting and was a voracious reader. She also travelled extensively to most of the continents of the world, especially loving her many trips to Israel.

Mum’s greatest love of all was Jesus Christ and His Word, which she instilled in her children.

She moved to Penticton in 2014, then to Victoria in 2017 to live with Gerry, where she passed away.

Revelation 21:4 “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”