Condolences to family members

Obituary for the late Dwayne Edward Emery

August 25, 1962 – February 14, 2019

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden and untimely passing of Dwayne Edmond Emery in Oliver, BC on February 14, 2019 at the age of 56.

Dwayne’s passing has left a great emptiness in the lives of his parents Edmond & Norma Emery; his children Rebecca (Steven) Fields and her mother Corky & Dana (Heather) Emery and his mother Diane; grandchildren Isla & Emilia Emery; sister Shirley (John) Williams; niece Kayla Williams and younger brother Dale (Laura) Emery; nieces Nicole & Michelle Appelhoff.

Dwayne is also survived by his Uncle Albert & Aunt Barbara Emery; cousins Shelley Coxen, Stephen (Donna) Emery; his Uncle Don (Jean) Stephens; cousins Rik (Suzie), Greg, Danny (Melanie) Stephens, Tabatha Pawlyshyn & Bekki Kennedy and numerous cousins across BC and Alberta.

Dwayne’s departure also leaves a hole in his partner, Jo Tanner and her children Kim Marsh, Korry Martin, Kevin & Shelby Smith’s everyday lives.

Dwayne is predeceased by Grandparents Charlie & Donna Stephens of Oliver BC;

Lloyd & Lora Emery of Armstrong BC, Uncle Glen & June Emery, Aunt Ruby& Bill Careless and Aunt Della Smith.

Dwayne was born in Dawson Creek, BC on August 25,1962 and attended school in Aldergrove, Fernie, Westbank and Kamloops as the family traveled together following BC Hydro Construction. He made Oliver his home after graduating at SOSS in 1981.

Dwayne’s enthusiasm, strong work ethic, unique outlook on life, sense of humor, ever-readiness to help those in need and smile rewarded him with many life long friends in his employment at Chevron, OK Tire, RDOS Landfill, Rapid Transfer and Growers Supply South Valley.

Dwayne valued family, which included his Oliver Fire Department Brothers and Sister. His 20 years of volunteer service found him always ready to serve in community, emergency services and fire safety for WCRA events. Dwayne will be missed by many in the community he served but the loss will be greatest for those family that awake to every new day without his smile.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Oliver Community Center. A reception will follow at the Oliver Fire Department Hall.

No Flowers by Request of the Family

Donations gratefully accepted to the BC Heart and Stoke Foundation, #4 – 1551 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna, BC V1Y 9M9.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger