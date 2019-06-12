Obituary for the late

Ross Kevin Janzen

January 11, 1963 – June 7, 2019

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ross Janzen. He lost his valiant battle with cancer surrounded by family.

He was predeceased by his father John Janzen.

Lovingly and fondly remembered by mother Annette; brother Don (Ingrid); sister Barb (Mike); sister Carolin (Peter); children Islea, Faryn and Garret; childrens Mother Tabbie; loving partner Roberta; nieces Carley, Lyndsey, Micheala, Alyssa, Myah and Renee; nephews Rannan, Kaden, Christian, Mathias, Ellis and MacKenzie

Ross was born and raised in Oliver. He was passionate and very knowledgeable about the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and all sports, hockey being his number one. Ross was a talented craftsman who took pride in his work. He was always willing to help others, selfless in his attitude right until the end.

The family extends an invitation to all who knew Ross to celebrate his life by sharing stories and music at 5:00 pm, on Friday June 14, at the Oliver Community Centre.

“It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere”

Please wear you sporting attire or Jimmy Buffet inspired t-shirts.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oliver Parks and Recreation for a memorial bench at the arena in Ross’s name, c/o Oliver Parks and Recreation, Po Box 627, Oliver, BC V0H 1T0.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com