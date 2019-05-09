Obituary for the late

Martin Louis Gertsmar

December 12, 1938 – April 28, 2019

On Sunday, April 29, 2019, Mr. Martin Louis Gerstmar of Oliver passed away suddenly at his home at the age of 80 years.

He was predeceased by his father Martin Gerstmar Sr and his mother Mary Gerstmar.

Martin will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Elsie Gerstmar of 59 years; sons Charles Gerstmar (Debbie) and Richard Gerstmar (Robin); granddaughters Krista Gerstmar and Breana Gerstmar; brother Ronald Gerstmar and nephews Jason and Kevin Gerstmar.

Martin worked in forestry, ranching and was an orchardist.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses – reining and travelled extensively.

Over the years, Martin volunteered his time with Oliver Minor Hockey and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

A celebration of life will be held July long weekend at the Gerstmar family home.

Donations are gratefully accepted for South Okanagan Minor Hockey, Po Box 122, Osoyoos, BC V0H 1V0.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com