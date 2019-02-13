In Loving Memory

Eric Lloyd Mauger

1933 – 2019

On Sunday February 10, 2019, Mr. Eric Lloyd Mauger of Oliver passed away peacefully at McKinney Place surrounded by family at the age of 85 years. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother.

He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Janice, his children Kevin (Ali) and Carleen (Ralph) his grandchildren Heather, Arlaina and Craig, great grandchild Jesse and his nieces, nephews and extended family.

Eric enjoyed a long career with B.C. Telephone as a central office technician. He was a devoted member of the Masonic Order and Shriners Club. Over the years Eric volunteered with Cub Scouts, Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball, Canadian Ski Patrol and was a community helper in may ways. Eric loved the outdoors, particularly fishing, hunting, skiing and golf. He also enjoyed fly tying and fishing rod repairs.

Donations gratefully accepted for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. (www.llscanada.org/ 604-733-2873 or 1-833-222-4884).

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

Private arrangements entrusted to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service & Crematorium.