Lloyd Theodore Risling

1952 – 2018

It is with sadness that the family of Lloyd Theodore Risling announce his passing on Thursday December 6, 2018 at the Age of 66 years.

Lloyd was born in Macklin, Saskatchewan. The Rissling Family moved to Oliver in August 1966. In his younger years, Lloyd played hockey on numerous teams before being accepted to the University of Notre Dame. He was a member of the Oliver Riding Club, enjoyed cow camps with his friends, driving teams of horses, and coffee breaks.

Lloyd and Cara Vesper owned and operated Victoria Creek youth Ranch for many years before he retired to professional socialiser and night watchman of Interior Ready-Mix.

He will be remembered by his three children: Kali (Nate) Waselenko, Tarren (Phil) Thompson, Jeremy (Tasha); three Grandchildren Casen, Amaya and Breanna; siblings Wayne (Lorraine), Lorna, Sheila and Jay as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his beloved son Cody; parents Marjorie and George, and brother Laverne.

A celebration of life will be held at the Oliver Elks Lodge (477 Bank Avenue) December 19, 2018 at 3:00 pm.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com