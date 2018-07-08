Jose Alentejano Andre’

September 29, 1933 – July 5, 2018

On Thursday July 5, 2018, Jose Alentejano Andre’ of Oliver passed away peacefully at where he resided on Fairview Road for 35 years plus at the age of 84 years.

He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Hermina Andre’; parents Manuel & Maria Teresa Andre’; brothers-In- law, Armando Francisco, Antonio Faia, Jose Gaspar, Belmiro Morgadinho, Fernando Nunes and sister-in-law Delfina Andre.

Jose will be fondly remembered by his loving family including his children, Lourdes, Fatima (Tony) and Rick (Jay); grandchildren, Paul (Cora), Chris (Tammi), Diana (Tom), Stefanie and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Sam, Samera, Summer, Creedence, Olivia, Elli, Tyson & Thomson; siblings, Raul, Maria Joquina (Abilio), Fernanda, Jack, Maria Jose, & Celeste (Abilio) as well as many brothers-in-laws; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and extended family.

Jose was born and raised in Silvares, Portugal. He moved to France in 1964, with his wife and daughter. In 1970 he relocated his family to Oliver. He always enjoyed trips back to Portugal to visit family.

Over the years he was a dedicated member of the Okanagan Portuguese Club.

Prayer vigil will be held on Tuesday, July 10, at 10:00 am with viewing at 9:45 am at Christ the King Church. Oliver, BC.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday July 10th at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, in Oliver, BC.

Thank you to all the family and friends that opened the door to give a meal and had him for a visit. Thanks to all the home support service that helped him – even grabbing his laundry and folding it for him. You guys were all great. Oliver’s home care is a great service. Also thank you to John, Daryn and staff of Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com