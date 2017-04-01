Condolences

Dr. Gordon Shepherd

September 2, 1921 – March 22, 2017

“Doc” Shepherd passed away peacefully in his sleep at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos B.C. at the age of 95.

He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Alice Shepherd. Gordon is fondly remembered by his loving family, including Marion, his wife of 69 years; his brother Roy (Colleen); his sons Bruce (Lexy) and Lance (Karen); grandchildren Endrené (Dave), Sandy (Katie), Sage, Kade, and Kassandra; great-grandson Zen; and many nieces and nephews.

Gordon was born and grew up in Calgary. He joined the RCAF in 1942, and was the last surviving member of ParaRescue Class No.1. In 1951, he graduated as an M.D. from the University of Alberta, and then furthered his training as a surgeon in Vancouver. He moved to Osoyoos in 1955 and had his own practice there until his retirement in 1987.

In his youth, he excelled at scouting, acrobatics and springboard diving. In later years, he also enjoyed hiking, skiing, painting, and telling tall tales to the kids. He was a King Scout, served on various hospital boards, was a member of the Borderline Ski Club, the Mount Baldy Ski Patrol, and the Royal Canadian Legion, was a founding member of the Osoyoos Golf Club and also was a Mason, Shriner, and Rotarian. He loved to travel and saw much of the world. He was a “Blue Domer” – his personal cathedral was in an alpine meadow.