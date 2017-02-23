Condolences

Herma Illig

June 16, 1934 – February 17, 2017

Herma passed away peacefully with family and friends at her side on Feb 17, 2017. She was 82 years of age. She was predeceased by her parents Heinrich and Louise Wittenberg and her sister Helga.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Manfred Illig, and her children Tony Illig, Dennis Illig, and Susan Powlesland, as well as two grandchildren, Michelle Illig-Lesage and Paul Illig-Lesage.

Herma loved her Creator Jehovah and his son Jesus and volunteered much of her time in helping others learn about the bible. She was also an avid gardener, talented seamstress, and animal lover. Her sweet disposition and generous nature earned her many friends, and she is fondly remembered for her acts of kindness and compassion.